9new Richland County cases of COVID-19

7 released

1184 total cases of COVID-19

1147 recoveries

22 active cases

15 deaths

448 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out 10,048 tests

98,810

total cases

4,527

total hospitalizations

95,299

recoveries

2,170

active cases

78active

hospitalizations

1,341 Montana deaths

Vaccinations

1,771 Richland County doses administered

512 fully immunized

211.3 doses per 1,000

216,383 Montana doses administered

68,191 Montanans fully immunized

New Richland County cases of COVID-19 reported Feb. 22

Case 1184: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1183: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

New Richland County cases of COVID-19 reported Feb. 20

Case 1182: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1181: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1180: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1179: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was asymptomatic.

Case 1178: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1177: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1176: A male in his 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

