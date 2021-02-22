9new Richland County cases of COVID-19
7 released
1184 total cases of COVID-19
1147 recoveries
22 active cases
15 deaths
448 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out 10,048 tests
98,810
total cases
4,527
total hospitalizations
95,299
recoveries
2,170
active cases
78active
hospitalizations
1,341 Montana deaths
Vaccinations
1,771 Richland County doses administered
512 fully immunized
211.3 doses per 1,000
216,383 Montana doses administered
68,191 Montanans fully immunized
New Richland County cases of COVID-19 reported Feb. 22
Case 1184: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1183: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases of COVID-19 reported Feb. 20
Case 1182: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1181: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1180: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1179: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was asymptomatic.
Case 1178: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1177: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1176: A male in his 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.