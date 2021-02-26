7 new Richland County cases of COVID-19

12 recoveries

1191 total COVID-19 cases

1159 recoveries

17 active cases

15 Richland County deaths

824 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 19,572

99,613 total COVID-19 cases

96,362 recoveries

4,571 total hospitalizations

1,897 active cases

76 active hospitalizations

1,354 Montana deaths

Vaccinations

241,785 Montana vaccine doses

81,673 Montanans fully immunized

1,771 Richland County vaccine doses

1,259 first doses

512 fully immunized

211.3 doses per 1,000

New Richland County cases reported Feb. 26

Case 1191: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

New Richland County cases reported on Feb. 25

Case 1190: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1187: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

New Richland County cases reported on Feb. 24

Case 1188: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1187: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1186: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1185: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

