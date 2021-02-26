7 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
12 recoveries
1191 total COVID-19 cases
1159 recoveries
17 active cases
15 Richland County deaths
824 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 19,572
99,613 total COVID-19 cases
96,362 recoveries
4,571 total hospitalizations
1,897 active cases
76 active hospitalizations
1,354 Montana deaths
Vaccinations
241,785 Montana vaccine doses
81,673 Montanans fully immunized
1,771 Richland County vaccine doses
1,259 first doses
512 fully immunized
211.3 doses per 1,000
New Richland County cases reported Feb. 26
Case 1191: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases reported on Feb. 25
Case 1190: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1187: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases reported on Feb. 24
Case 1188: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1187: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1186: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1185: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.