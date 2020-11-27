51 new Richland County cases
82 released from isolation
816 total cases
678 recoveries
131 active Richland County cases
3 new hospitalizations
2,984 new Montana cases out of 24,540 tests
59,796 total Montana cases
43,290 recovered
15,849 active Montana cases
2,526 total Montana hospitalizations
452 active Montana hospitalizations
657 Montana deaths
New Richland County cases reported Nov. 27
Case 816: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 815: A female between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 814: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 813: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 812: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 811: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 810: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 809: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 808: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 807: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 806: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 805: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 804: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 803: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 802: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 801: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 800: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 799: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 798: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 797: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 796: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 795: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 794: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 793: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 792: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 791: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 790: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 789: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 788: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 787: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 786: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 785: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 784: A female in her 60’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 783: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 782: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 781: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 780: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 779: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases reported Nov. 24:
Case 778: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 777: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 776: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 775: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 774: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 773: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 772: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 771: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 770: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 769: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 768: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 767: A male in his 70’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 766: A male in his 70’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.