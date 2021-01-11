10 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
9 released from isolation
1068
total cases
1029recoveries
26 active cases
13 deaths
1,136
new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 13,552
86,653 total cases
80,674
recoveries
4,922
active cases
3,853total
hospitalizations
207 active hospitalizations
1,057 deaths
New Richland County cases reported Jan. 11
Case 1067: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was s
Case 1068: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases reported Jan. 9
Case 1066: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1065: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1064: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1063: A female in her 80’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1062: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1061: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1060: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1059: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was asymptomatic.