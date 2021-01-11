10 new Richland County cases of COVID-19

9 released from isolation

1068

total cases

1029recoveries

26 active cases

13 deaths

1,136

new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 13,552

86,653 total cases

80,674

recoveries

4,922

active cases

3,853total

hospitalizations

207 active hospitalizations

1,057 deaths

New Richland County cases reported Jan. 11

Case 1067: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was s

Case 1068: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

New Richland County cases reported Jan. 9

Case 1066: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1065: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1064: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1063: A female in her 80’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1062: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1061: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1060: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1059: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was asymptomatic.

