23 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
30 individuals released from isolation
936 total cases since the pandemic began
823 recoveries
104 active cases, decreasing trend
9 deaths
2,203 new Montana cases out of 17,501 tests
68,591 cases since the pandemic began
50,652 recoveries
17,197 active cases
2,875 total hospitalizations
492 active hospitalizations
742 deaths
New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 7
Case 936: A male in his 70's is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 5
Case 935: A female in her 50's is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 934: A male in his 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 933: A male in his 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 932: A female in her 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 931: A male in his 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 930: A male in his 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 929: A male in his 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 928: A female in her 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 927: A female in her 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 926: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 925: A female in her 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 924: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 923: A male in his 5\70's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 922: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 921: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 920: A female in her 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 919: A male in his 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 918: A female in her 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 917: A female in her 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 916: A female in her 90's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 915: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 914: A male in his 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.