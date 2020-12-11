29 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
51 released from isolation
965 total cases of COVID-19 since pandemic began
874 recoveries
82 active cases
2 new hospitalizations
9 Richland County deaths
3,376 new Montana cases out of 18,971 tests
71,870 Montana cases since the pandemic began
61,093 recoveries
9,972 active Montana cases
3,039 total hospitalizations
372 active hospitalizations
805 Montana deaths
New Richland County cases reported Dec. 8
Case 944: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 943: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 942: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 941: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 940: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 939: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 938: A male in his 50’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 937: A female in her 80’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases reported Dec. 9
Case 952: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 951: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 950: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 949: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 948: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 947: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 946: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 945: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases reported Dec. 10
Case 954: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 953: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases reported Dec. 11
Case 965: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 964: A female in her 50’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 963: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 962: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 961: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 960: A male in between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 959: A male in between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 958: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 957: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 956: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 955: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.