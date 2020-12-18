22 new Richland County cases of COVID-19

33 released from isolation

996 total cases since pandemic began

933 recoveries

54 active cases

9 deaths

2720 new Montana COVID-19 cases out of 20,743 tests

75,992 cases since pandemic began

65,873 recoveries

9,265 active cases

3,226 hospitalizations since pandemic began

275 active hospitalizations

854 deaths

New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 15

Case 980: A male in his 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 979: A female in her 50's who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 978: A female in her 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 977: A female in her 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 976: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 975: A female in her 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic    

New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 16

Case 986: A male in his 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 985: A female in her 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 984: A female in her 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 983: A female in her 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 982: A male in his 50's who is not hospitalized.

Case 981: A male in his 40's who is not hospitalized.

New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 17

Case 989: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 988: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 987: A male in his 70's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 18

Case 996: A female in her 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 995: A male in his 70's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 994: A female in her 70's who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 993: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 992: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 991: A male in his 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 990: A male in his 90's who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

