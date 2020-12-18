22 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
33 released from isolation
996 total cases since pandemic began
933 recoveries
54 active cases
9 deaths
2720 new Montana COVID-19 cases out of 20,743 tests
75,992 cases since pandemic began
65,873 recoveries
9,265 active cases
3,226 hospitalizations since pandemic began
275 active hospitalizations
854 deaths
New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 15
Case 980: A male in his 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 979: A female in her 50's who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 978: A female in her 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 977: A female in her 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 976: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 975: A female in her 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic
New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 16
Case 986: A male in his 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 985: A female in her 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 984: A female in her 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 983: A female in her 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 982: A male in his 50's who is not hospitalized.
Case 981: A male in his 40's who is not hospitalized.
New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 17
Case 989: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 988: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 987: A male in his 70's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 18
Case 996: A female in her 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 995: A male in his 70's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 994: A female in her 70's who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 993: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 992: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 991: A male in his 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 990: A male in his 90's who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.