16 new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County
15 released from isolation
1084 total cases since the pandemic began
1044 recoveries
27 active cases
1 new hospitalization
13 deaths
1467 new Montana COVID-19 cases out of 16,988 tests
(No data for Jan. 15)
88,635 total cases since pandemic began
82,460 recoveries
5,089 active cases
3,940 total hospitalizations
188 active hospitalizations
1,086 deaths
New Richland county COVID-19 cases reported on Jan. 12
Case 1074: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1073: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1072: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1071: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1070: A female in her 80’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland county COVID-19 cases reported on Jan. 13
Case 1077: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1076: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1075: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
New Richland county COVID-19 cases reported on Jan. 14
Case 1082: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1081: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1080: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1079: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1081: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland county COVID-19 cases reported on Jan. 15
Case 1084: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1083: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.