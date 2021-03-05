Richland County cases

9 new Richland County cases of COVID-19

9 recoveries

1,203 total COVID-19 cases

1,175 recoveries

13 active cases

15 Richland County deaths

Statewide cases

653 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 19,572

100,656 total COVID-19 cases

97,037 recoveries

4,584 total hospitalizations

1,609 active cases

76 active hospitalizations

1,357 Montana deaths

Vaccinations

290,689 Montana vaccine doses

105977 Montanans fully immunized

2,110 Richland County vaccine doses

1,311 first doses

799 fully immunized

211.3 doses per 1,000

New Richland County cases reported Feb. 28

Case 1200: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1199: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1202: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was

named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1201: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1203: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

