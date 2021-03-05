Richland County cases
9 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
9 recoveries
1,203 total COVID-19 cases
1,175 recoveries
13 active cases
15 Richland County deaths
Statewide cases
653 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 19,572
100,656 total COVID-19 cases
97,037 recoveries
4,584 total hospitalizations
1,609 active cases
76 active hospitalizations
1,357 Montana deaths
Vaccinations
290,689 Montana vaccine doses
105977 Montanans fully immunized
2,110 Richland County vaccine doses
1,311 first doses
799 fully immunized
211.3 doses per 1,000
New Richland County cases reported Feb. 28
Case 1200: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1199: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1202: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was
named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1201: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1203: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.