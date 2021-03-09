Richland County cases
9 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
9 recoveries
1,203 total COVID-19 cases
1,180 recoveries
7 active cases
16 Richland County deaths
Statewide cases
143 new Montana cases of COVID-19
100,842 total COVID-19 cases
97,037 recoveries
4,584 total hospitalizations
1,609 active cases
76 active hospitalizations
1,357 Montana deaths
Vaccinations
302,743 Montana vaccine doses
112,111 Montanans fully immunized
2,110 Richland County vaccine doses
New Richland County cases reported Feb. 28The Richland County Health Department is announcing the release of 5 individuals from COVID-19 isolation, and the death of one community member.
“We have learned of the death of a woman in her 60’s from COVID-19. We offer our sincere condolences to her family and friends,” said Brittney Petersen, Administrator.