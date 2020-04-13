The COVID-19 pandemic has sent the country and the world into a tailspin from a health and an economic standpoint. According to worldmeters.com, there are well over 1 million confirmed cases around the globe, more than 350,000 confirmed cases in the United States, and over 300 in Montana at this point.
When the pandemic began, it was believed to primarily affect the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions. However, these past few weeks have shown no group of people is safe from this virus. That means everyone should be following U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention guidelines.
“We understand that social distancing can be extremely difficult,” Marlys Anvik, senior executive of Long-Term Care at Sidney Health Center, stated in a news release. “As a healthcare organization, we continue to follow the CDC recommendations and thank our community and family members for supporting our policies to keep the residents at Extended Care and The Lodge safe and healthy.”
Activities like bingo, crafting and small-group devotionals are still being held at the extended care center. Facetiming has been used frequently by the residents to interact with their family members after Sidney Health Center restricted visitor access at the Extended Care facility for family members, visitors, vendors and non-essential business.
Although visitor access is restricted, and Facetiming has been a constant, the Richland County community has found other ways to provide help. Dropping off care packages, painting on windows of their loved one’s rooms, and sending letters are among the many ways the community is helping fill the needs of people in long-term care facilities. In addition, grade school classes are sending “Letters of Love” to distribute to residents.
Extended Care management has prepared special meals for the residents once a week to give them a welcome change from the routine dining experience.
Vital Precautions
All essential staff must complete a health screen when reporting for their shifts.
Stephanie Ler, Public Information officer and Environmental Health director at the Richland County Health Department, understands this unique time poses some challenges.
“One challenge has been keeping up with the amount and pace of information that is coming in,” she said. “The situation changes daily, and more information comes from all sources every day.
“Recommendations and guidelines that come from agencies like the [Montana] Department of Public Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control are constantly updated based on feedback and experience, so it’s been a challenge to keep up,” Ler continued. “There are a lot of moving pieces to the puzzle and many players. We also have to keep up with Governor Bullock’s orders and President Trump’s statements, and be able to help people — who call our Information Line — navigate life during this pandemic.”
Ler wants to make clear that Gov. Bullock’s shelter-in-place order should be followed no matter how difficult it may seem.
“It is absolutely imperative right now that people shelter in place,” she said. “Shelter in place means that you stay home as much as possible, and avoid contact with others who do not live in your home. This means not having parties, not getting together with friends, and limiting necessary errands to once a week.”
“We realize how incredibly difficult it is to alter your life waiting for this pandemic to end, and it’s incredibly stressful for all of us,” Ler continued. “Our community has been incredibly giving during this time, so we would encourage folks to reach out when they need help. Our information line can provide community and national resources for assistance. Further, we encourage people to stay connected to others through social media by calling a friend or relative, or by checking on elderly neighbors by phone. You can still go outside in your yard with your family or take a walk or hike.”
While fighting this pandemic is a fluid process, Ler said she is confident the country and community will get through this if we follow recommendations.
“What’s important is that we are in this as a community,” she said. “We are all sharing in altering our normal routines, and making hard decisions to protect our families and our community. Right now, we all need to help keep Richland County healthy by staying home as much as possible.”