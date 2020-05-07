Contact tracing is in the news. A lot of people have heard about it, but few know precisely what it is.
In Montana, which consistently leads the nation among states with the fewest COVID-19 positive-tested cases per capita, contact tracing is gaining attention.
On April 22, Gov. Steve Bullock announced his phased approach for reopening the economy. The plan to “reopen” safely requires that public health departments maintain the ability to contact trace, and directs employers to “collaborate with public health when implementing policies and procedures for workforce contact tracing.”
Though contact tracing is quickly becoming a household term, it is a practice that is not new to public health. Contact tracing occurs any time someone contracts a communicable disease, such as measles, tuberculosis and now COVID-19.
According to Stephanie Ler, public information officer for the Richland County Health Department, “Contact tracing means that public health staff work with an [individual positive for a communicable disease] to determine to whom they may have transmitted the disease, and following up with those named contacts to determine their health status and whether they need to take any action to protect themselves or others.”
Ler offered some insights on what the contact tracing process looks like in Richland County. For COVID-19, contact tracing is two-fold. It addresses where a person may have been exposed to the disease and also to whom they may have transmitted it. Immediately after an individual has been tested, the Health Department will begin a case investigation and contact tracing.
While waiting for results, the individual will be asked to stay home. If they test positive, they will be called by the Health Department and asked to look back at their potential contacts over the past 14 days to help determine from whom they may have contracted the disease. They will also be asked to review the past 48 hours, before the onset of symptoms, to determine who they may have infected.
It is important to note that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) defines a close contact as “someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from 48 hours before illness onset until the time the patient is isolated.”
Asked whether individuals who were not close contacts would be at risk if they shared a common space with an individual that has tested positive for COVID-19 — such as at a grocery store — Ler explained that “COVID-19 is spread through close contact and respiratory droplets...risk of spread through casual contact is low, and public health would not need to identify common public places the positive individual may have gone.”
Once close contacts are identified, RCHD staff trained in contact tracing will begin phone interviews with these contacts to determine what the next steps are. If a person is determined to be a close contact, they will be asked to stay home and monitor themselves for symptoms.
Ler stated: “Public health will check in daily with those who are in quarantine to monitor their health status and the development of symptoms.”
Since the first positive test in Richland County, the Health Department reportedly has made over 80 calls to the positive cases and their close contacts.
As understanding of the coronavirus evolves, guidance regarding contact tracing also evolves. The Richland County Health Department is in constant contact with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to ensure they have the most up-to-date information on COVID-19.
How does contact tracing control the spread of COVID-19?
The effectiveness of contact tracing to control the spread of COVID-19 is not yet fully understood. Research on SARS — another type of coronavirus that is spread the same way as COVID-19 — suggests shortening the amount of time between onset of symptoms and notifying close contacts may be key to slowing the spread.
A 2003 CDC report points to an outbreak of SARS in Taiwan as likely having been successfully contained through contact tracing. Taiwan had its first positive case on Feb. 21, 2003, leading to an eventual case load of over 600. By July 5, the World Health Organization (WHO) removed Taiwan from the list of countries affected by SARS. The report credits contact tracing and the quarantine of close contacts, along with other measures, for controlling the spread of the disease.
As the statewide stay-at-home order is lifted and local businesses begin reopening, contact tracing will become increasingly important to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Coronavirus is still a concern, and health officials say we are not out of the woods yet.
Ler offers some friendly advice for residents of Richland County: “Folks should tighten their circle of contacts, and make note of with [sic] whom they are in close contact with, in case they are part of a case investigation later.”
This ensures county Health Department officials can begin notifying close contacts as soon as possible, and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community.
To speak to someone at the Richland County Health Department regarding COVID-19, call the COVID-19 Information Line at 406-433-6947.