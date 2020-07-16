The Richland County Health Department is announcing one additional active case of COVID-19 in Richland County residents. This brings the total case count to 33. At this time, 24 of the total cases are recovered, and 9 are active.
New, Active Case
Case 33: A female between the ages of 11 and 19 who is not hospitalized and is isolating at home. The case investigation is ongoing and contact tracing has begun. The individual became symptomatic while in quarantine.
The Health Department continues to monitor more than 35 close contacts daily. The Health Department’s investigations show that residents could be doing more to follow COVID-19 preventative recommendations, particularly in regard to not going out when sick, staying home after being tested,and avoiding large gatherings.
It is imperative that Richland County residents follow instructions from the Health Department and healthcare providers. The following are important reminders:
If you are not feeling well, particularly including symptoms of a dry cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache, and other cold-like symptoms, stay home until you feel better. This means that you do not go to work, do not attend regular activities, and cancel or postpone appointments.
If you have been tested for COVID-19 for any reason, including preoperative testing, you must stay home until test results are received. This means that you do not go to work, do not attend regular activities, and cancel or postpone appointments.
All residents should be practicing social distancing, including limiting the number of close contacts. This means avoiding large gatherings where social distancing is difficult. Wearing a mask in situations where social distancing is difficult is also recommended.
Together we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Please do your part so Richland County can recover socially and economically from this pandemic.
Stephanie Ler, RS, MPH, is the Richland County Health Department public information officer.