Grants are available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act at covidrelief.mt.gov.
This includes funds for tourism-related businesses under the Montana Business Adaptability Grant Program, the Montana Business Stabilization Grant, the Live Entertainment Grant Program, the Montana Working Capital Program, the Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund, the Social Service Nonprofit Grant program and the Montana Loan Deferment Program, with $25 million of the last specifically designated for hotels and restaurants.
There is also funding available specifically for tribal and rural areas, including the Montana Arts Council CARES Recovery Grant. Find more information at https://bit.ly/37ysziw.