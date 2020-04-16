Food Bank coordinators Candy Markwald and Gloria Yockim display a $2,000 donation received from the Richland County Tavern Association (RCTA).
The original members of RCTA include South 40, Ranger, Cheerio, Elks, Moose, VFW, Cattleac, Depot, Club, Winner’s Pub, Hotel Albert, Gold Dust Casino, Double Barrel, Waterhole, and Sidney Liquor.
The RCTA doubled to $2,000 its planned contribution to the Richland County Food Bank when the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic became evident.
Sabrina Vaira of the Hotel Albert & Gold Dust and Missy Letherman of the Elks will be contacting all area taverns to encourage their renewed membership in the RCTA. Nancylee Cadorette of the Club Royale and Ann Nagel of the Cheerio head up the nominating committee.
RCTA secretary Lola Hansen shared the group's mission statement: "This non-profit organization will combine its resources to better understanding the rules and regulations that govern gambling, alcohol and tobacco sales handed down from federal, state, city and county law authorities. We shall also support the community with group efforts by donations, contributions and volunteer work that would provide physical, financial and mental support to individuals and organizations."