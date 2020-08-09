Richland County District Court – Courtroom Entry Requirements
Do not enter the courtroom if:
1. You do not feel well
2. Within the last three weeks, you have been around a person thought to have COVID-19
3. You have a cough OR shortness of breath OR difficulty breathing
4. You have at least two of the following:
• Fever
• Chills
• Repeated shaking with chills
• Muscle pain
• Headache
• Sore throat
• New loss of taste or smell
5. You are NOT wearing a mask
The mask is not to protect you but to protect others in case you have the novel coronavirus and are asymptomatic.
If you meet the requirements to enter the courtroom,
1. immediately sanitize your hands using the hand sanitizer in the dispenser located to your left as you enter the courtroom; and
2. stay 6 feet away from every other person in the courtroom at all times; and
3. wear gloves if you want.
If you have to speak for a court hearing and are at least 6 feet away from every other person, you may remove your mask to speak.
If you do NOT meet the requirements to enter the courtroom, immediately let the bailiff at the door know and make arrangements to participate by:
1. video by downloading the Polycom Real Presence app onto your cell phone, dialing 161.7.29.142##2152014, pressing the green call button, and muting your phone until your case is called; or
2. telephone by dialing (406) 449-7478 and entering the code, 2014# and muting your phone until your case is called.