Here are recent numbers for reported and recorded coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Montana, the United States and globally.
Data for Montana — as of March 18, 2020 — is from the state's Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS). Other data is from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, and the World Health Organization (WHO). Bear in mind, one of the reasons officials call the coronavirus a "fluid situation" is the number of reported cases changes daily.
Montana Cases
Number of reported COVID-19 cases in Montana: 12*
Individuals being monitored by public health officials: 30
Individuals who have completed the monitoring process: 26
Individuals tested by the Montana Public Health Laboratory (MPHL) or the CDC: 773
Persons tested by the MPHL or CDC with positive results: 12
*Includes one case of a part-time Montana resident with no documented exposures or close contacts in the state, and who was tested outside Montana.
U.S. Cases
Total reported cases: 10,422*
Under investigation: 9,842
Total deaths: 150
Travel-related cases: 290
Close contact-related cases: 310
*Includes confirmed and presumptive-positive COVID-19 cases reported to the CDC
Worldwide Cases
Confirmed COVID-19 cases (as of March 16, 2020): 207,855
COVID-19 related deaths: 8,648
Country with most confirmed COVID-19 cases: China (81,174)
Visit Online
Montana DPHHS: https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/cdepi/diseases/coronavirusmt
CDC faqs: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html
WHO vital info: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019