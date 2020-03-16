Out of an abundance of caution, the Richland County Health Department is advancing efforts to prevent coronavirus in our community.
These advanced recommendations are aimed at preventing coronavirus, and should not be cause for alarm.
“Right now, we are a step ahead of coronavirus,” said Julie Brodhead, RN, communicable disease nurse at the Health Department. “We don’t have cases here yet. We want to make it slow to get here, to protect our vulnerable populations, and allow us more time to have a coordinated response. We’re not sick, and we’re trying not to get sick.”
On Thursday, March 12, Governor Steve Bullock declared a state of emergency in Montana.
The Richland County Health Department is recommending that people begin practicing social distancing. Social distancing is a prevention effort where community members physically separate from each other to prevent or slow the spread of disease. It has been shown that social distancing in the early stages of an outbreak is effective in preventing or slowing the spread of communicable disease.
The county Health Department is recommending that groups consider cancelling or postponing large group gatherings. Many organizations have already taken these precautions by cancelling scheduled events and meetings. If your group chooses to continue to meet during this time, group members should be considerate of protecting themselves and others. This means staying home when you are sick, avoiding handshakes and other close contact, and washing hands frequently.
Monitor yourself for symptoms of illness. If you develop a fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider. If you do not have a provider, call the Sidney Health Center Walk-In Clinic at 406-488-3963.
If you have questions about the coronavirus, call the Richland County Health Department's Information Line at 406-433-6947. You may access important links on the Health Department’s coronavirus webpage at www.richland.org/rchd .
Recommendations for U.S. Travel
There is no recommendation at this time that those returning from domestic travel need to stay home upon return. Those who have travelled should monitor their health for the 14 days following their return. This means taking their temperature, and being alert for any other symptoms of COVID-19 including a cough or difficulty breathing.
If the person develops symptoms during that time, they should contact the Health Department Information Line at 406-433-6947, and stay home until they receive additional instructions.
If the person is sick enough to require medical care, they should call their healthcare provider. If the person does not have a healthcare provider, they may call the Sidney Health Center Walk-In Clinic at 406-488-3963.
At all times, all community members should be taking general precautions to protect themselves and others, especially our most vulnerable populations, which includes older adults and those with underlying medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, and heart and lung disease. This includes staying home when you are sick, washing hands frequently, cleaning and sanitizing surfaces, and avoiding social gatherings.
More information is available at the MT DPHHS website at https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/cdepi/diseases/coronavirusmt.
Stephanie Ler, RS, MPH, is the Richland County Health Department Public Information Officer.