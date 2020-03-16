Communities in Action has postponed the 2020 Leadership Summit until July 16, 2020. This decision has been made in response to COVID-19 concerns as the highly regarded facilitator, Ben Winchester, is unable to attend due to a travel ban placed by his university system.
Communities in Action finds it extremely important to take precautions for the health and well-being of our own community during this time.
Communities in Action is choosing to see this as an opportunity to increase the impact of the event. Times like these are all the more proof that rural, small town communities MUST and WILL take care of each other. We're all in this together and it's very important that we do our part by staying informed.
Refer to Richland County Health Department's Facebook page for more information about keeping yourself and your loved ones healthy: @RichlandCountyHealthDepartment or call Richland County Health Department’s Information Line at (406) 433-6947.
Please continue to register at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CIALeadershipSummit20
We hope to see you in July!