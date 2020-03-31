Here are recent numbers for reported and recorded coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Montana, the United States of America and worldwide.
Data for Montana — as of March 31, 2020 — is from the state’s Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS). Other data is from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, and the World Health Organization (WHO). Bear in mind, one of the reasons officials call the coronavirus a “fluid situation” is the number of reported cases changes daily.
Montana
• Total COVID-19 reported cases: 198*
• Total deaths: 5
*Includes one case of a part-time Montana resident with no documented exposures or close contacts in the state, and who was tested outside Montana.
United States of America
• Total reported cases: 163,539**
• Total deaths: 2,860**
**Includes confirmed and presumptive-positive COVID-19 cases reported to the CDC
Worldwide
• Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 754,948
• COVID-19 related deaths: 36,571
