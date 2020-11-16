A little less than two months ago, COVID-19 hit the state’s top 10 leading causes of death, but was not near the top three yet, as it had been for the rest of the United States.
“We cannot say that any more,” State Medical Officer Dr. Greg Holzman said during Montana’s most recent COVID-19 update.
Deaths in Montana now exceed 470 people, Holzman said and, while that’s provisional data, it is just nine months of numbers up against 12 months of historical data, meaning the trend is likely worse.
COVID-19 related deaths are now the fourth leading cause of deaths, Holzman said, and the numbers appear poised to continue a rapid rise.
Gov. Steve Bullock noted that it had taken Montana about six months to reach its first 10,000 cases, but only 25 days to reach the next 10,000, 15 days for the third set of 10,000 cases, and then 11 days to reach 40,000 cases as of Nov. 8.
Four hospitals are now working over their capacity, Holzman said. That means people are sharing rooms, wait times are longer, and, at Billings Clinic, it meant the emergency room is having to turn away ambulances.
Meanwhile, in Bozeman, health care workers who should be in quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19 must work anyway.
“With the delay in reporting, we suspect that the overall death numbers for COVID-19-related deaths in Montana are greater than are currently being reported,” Holzman added. “These are death statistics. Numbers. Which we cannot forget represent individuals.”
Those people are not just individuals, though, he added. They are family members. They are parents. They are our friends and neighbors.
The deaths, however, are just part of the picture, Holzman said.
“Most who acquire this do have mild to moderate symptoms,” he said. “They do well and recover. But our understanding of long-term effects from COVID-19 is something we still do not know.”
There are significant numbers who, even if they do not die, also do not have a mild response to the disease, Holzman added. Among these are three cases of multi-inflammatory syndrome in children.
“We do not know how any one individual will respond,” Holzman said, as part of a plea for the public to follow guidelines from state health officials.
The stress that is bearing down on the public health care system and health care workers is very real, Holzman said, and it is increasing with the rise in cases.
“I don’t bring this up to scare people,” he said. “But we need to be very clear and respond now, otherwise, some of the darkest days could be before us.”
That means, Holzman added, that we cannot simply wait for a vaccine to arrive, like calvary over the hill. Steps must be taken now, Holzman said, because it is not likely that any vaccines can ramp up quickly enough to have wide distribution.
“We need to work together, young and old, to decrease the amount of disease in our communities,” he said.
Bullock, meanwhile, said the state does not have the option of returning to a phase 1 lockdown. There has been no additional round of stimulus or paycheck protection money to help workers who are living paycheck to paycheck get through that.
He urged people across the state to observe the guidelines already in place. Maintaining social distance, wearing a mask when that is impossible, staying home if sick, working remotely when possible, avoiding large gatherings, washing hands frequently, and avoiding touching eyes and nose.
Stacey Anderson, the state’s epidemiologist, meanwhile urged families to rethink how they celebrate Thanksgiving, and to reconsider any large gatherings.
“We are all tired,” she said. “We all miss our families. We all want to spend time with our families.”
But, the virus does not care if people are tired. It will simply do what viruses do, regardless of the purpose of the gathering. If people are not following the recommended guidelines, that could turn what should be a happy occasion into something tragic for families across Montana.
Among steps Anderson suggested, gathering outside, or if that is not possible, opening windows for more ventilation. Instead of potlucks, one person should be the server, and should maintain social distance while doing so.
If social distancing isn’t possible, wear a mask, Anderson pleaded.
Designate a place for guests to wash their hands before and after the meal, sanitize surfaces frequently, and keep the gatherings as small as possible. She recommended only gathering with those who are members of the immediate household. Schedule zoom celebrations for the rest.
“We isolate now, so that when we gather again, no one is missing,” Anderson said, quoting a Haiku she’d seen recently online.