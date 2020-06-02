We have all heard about the crucial impact COVID-19 has had and is continuing to have on senior citizens and individuals with underlying conditions. What we don’t realize is how badly this has affected their day-to-day lives.
Due to this pandemic, many of us have had to make lifestyle changes. Our lives are still moving forward, but with modifications and adjustments. We are wearing masks, social distancing, sanitizing everything we’re going to be touching, not going to the gym and not going to restaurants.
Unfortunately, our senior citizens do not have most of these options. For lack of better wording, their lives have been turned into a tailspin both physically and mentally. They have lost most means of physical exercise, which is crucial to their health, and nearly all methods of socializing.
Assisted Living
Richland County currently has four senior centers that are the primary hubs for most senior events, all of which were forced to close by the governor’s Directive. Closing these centers means the elimination of congregate meals, all social activities (cards, bingo, etc.,) senior computer courses, health screenings and foot care. In turn, this means that all the camaraderie that ensues when groups of seniors get together has also been eliminated.
La Casa Personal Care, an assisted living facility in Plentywood, Mont., is also going through substantial changes to ensure the health and well being of their seniors. The facility has added more video-led exercise programs and has suspended other group exercises such as ball pass.
Beauticians are not allowed to enter the facility, but staff have stepped in and are setting hair weekly.
Diabetics are not able to attend offsite nail clinics. La Casa staff are getting creative by adding more craft projects, making May Day baskets for the Meals on Wheels Program and paper flower bouquets for the nursing home residents of the community.
Lisa Wenger, office manager of La Casa Personal Care, stated, “This gives our residents a sense of worth and purpose by doing things for others.”
Wenger added, “Our residents are very structured and these, what we considered to be minimal changes, have caused some great distress.”
Helpful Programs
The Sidney and Fairview senior centers are providing meals on normal congregate days, but for pickup only. Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP) services are still available by phone and by appointment if face-to-face meetings are needed.
The Commodity Supplemental Food Program distributions are still occurring; however, appointments are staggered and only one senior is allowed in the building at a time.
Home Health services are available through Sheridan Memorial Hospital in Plentywood; however, Wenger is finding that some individuals are not able to afford these services.
Mental Effects
Wenger stated: “Increase in depression is common when unable to have face-to-face visits with loved ones. We also see dementia residents having difficulty staying grounded in time when they are not having the daily visits of their family members. I would like to encourage friends and loved ones of those that may be homebound or at risk of anxiety or depression to remain in touch, phone frequently, use technology, or visit through the window. It might bring a smile to both of their faces!”
Jodi Berry, director of Richland County Commission on Aging (RCCOA), stated, “Isolation can be detrimental for some seniors and many rely on the nutritional, health, educational and social services we provide. We have recently applied for a technology grant to help seniors feel more connected to each other until services can resume at some level.”
Financial Impact
The transition from congregate meals to takeout meals has been significant for the RCCOA, because each is funded at different levels.
“The inability to provide the majority of the rest of our services has also eliminated a lot of funding we normally rely on,” stated Berry. “However, we are confident that once we are allowed to reopen our centers all of our services will still be provided at the level our seniors expect.”
Think of Others
During this time of uncertainty, where isolation is a critical component to seniors and all those who are vulnerable to COVID-19, it is important we think of others. Reach out to your friends and neighbors; give them a phone call, stop by and visit them through a window or use technology (Facetime, Skype, etc.) if it’s possible.
These are all tiny gestures that could potentially mean so much and literally carry a person through during their time of isolation.