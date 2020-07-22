JULY 22, 2020 – The Richland County Health Department is announcing one additional active case of COVID-19 in Richland County residents, and the release of one case from isolation. This brings the total case count to 37. At this time, 29 of the total cases are recovered, and 8 are active.
Active case updates are as follows:
Case 37: A female in her 50s who is not hospitalized and is isolating at home. The investigation is ongoing and contact tracing has begun. The individual is a named contact to a positive case and is symptomatic.
JULY 20, 2020 – The Richland County Health Department is announcing two additional active cases of COVID-19 in Richland County residents, and the release of four cases from isolation. This brings the total case count to 36. At this time, 28 of the total cases are recovered, and 8 are active.
Active case updates are as follows:
Case 36: A female in her 80s who is not hospitalized and is isolating at her residence. The case investigation is ongoing and contact tracing has begun. The individual is a named contact to a positive case.
Case 35: A female in her 80s who is hospitalized. The case investigation is ongoing and contact tracing has begun. The individual was symptomatic.
The Health Department continues to monitor more than 30 close contacts daily. The Health Department’s investigations show that residents could be doing more to follow COVID-19 preventative recommendations, particularly in regard to not going out when sick, staying home after being tested, and avoiding large gatherings.
It is imperative that Richland County residents follow instructions from the Health Department and healthcare providers. The following are important reminders:
• If you are not feeling well, particularly including symptoms of a dry cough, fever, shortness of
breath, headache, and other cold-like symptoms, stay home until you feel better. This means that you do not go to work, do not attend regular activities, and cancel or postpone appointments.
• If you have been tested for COVID-19 for any reason, including preoperative testing, you must
stay home until test results are received. This means that you do not go to work, do not attend regular activities, and cancel or postpone appointments.
• All residents should be practicing social distancing, including limiting the number of close
contacts. This means avoiding large gatherings where social distancing is difficult. Wear a mask as required and when social distancing is difficult.
Together we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Please do your part so Richland County can recover socially and economically from this pandemic.
Stephanie Ler, RS, MPH, is the Richland County Health Department Public Information Officer.