Montana’s Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) this past weekend reported a 19th death attributed to the coronavirus. As of June 14, 2020, the DPHHS also reported the number of positive-tested COVID-19 cases in Montana exceeded 600.
Gov. Steve Bullock offered his condolences to relatives of the most recent COVID-19-related fatality.
“With another tragic loss of life to COVID-19 and as we keep their loved ones in our hearts, we are again reminded that we are all neighbors in Montana and we have the responsibility to look out for one another,” Gov. Bullock stated in a press release on June 13. “The virus is still here with us and we must act with the safety of our parents and grandparents in mind.”
Even though Montana exceeded 600 cases directly attributed to COVID-19, statistically it remains the lowest state in the nation for positive-test cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention.
In a June 11 press conference, Gov. Bullock attributed the state’s low number of positive-tested COVID-19 cases to prevention and follow-through. State health officials at every level, including county wide, have acted decisively to curb the spread of coronavirus in their communities, Gov. Bullock said.
He noted that for every positive case in Montana, state and local health officials have been able to identify the location from where each originated. Officials have done so through basic contact-tracing method, such as interviewing people — as quickly as possible — who test positive for COVID-19.
The governor said most new cases are family members who live with the people that test positive for COVID-19, noting it’s been nearly three months since the first coronavirus case was identified and linked to Montana — through a former resident in Maryland.
State and local health officials have acted quickly and “helped save lives,” Gov. Bullock said. He encouraged local officials to continue contact tracing best practices and testing people who display COVID-19-type symptoms, including excessive coughing and fever.
“Test widely and frequently at the local level,” the governor advised public officials and health-care providers. “The virus is obviously still here with us and we have to learn to mitigate its spread.”
Two days after the governor’s press conference, the state announced the 19th death attributed specifically to COVID-19. In addition, the number of positive-tested coronavirus cases rose in Montana from 588 on June 12, to 601 on June 14 — an increase of 2 percent.
Virus Resilience
The number of coronavirus cases in the United States recently surpassed 2-million, with more than 114,000 COVID-19-related deaths reported across the country as of June 14, 2020, according to CDC data.
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 positive-test cases is approaching 8-million, with more than 430,000 deaths attributed to the coronavirus, data from Johns Hopkins University showed, as of June 14.
To place in perspective the 2 percent rise in positive-tested coronavirus cases in Montana, a similar rise worldwide would translate into at least 160,000 new cases globally over a period of a few days.
Although he made note of Montana’s model performance in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 across the state, Gov. Bullock sounded a cautious alarm during his recent press conference.
“We cannot get complacent,” he stated. “If left unchecked, this virus will spread quickly and quietly.”
Montanans still must maintain precautions, Gov. Bullock warned. He cited as crucial three practices to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Big Sky communities. They are:
• Practicing social distancing everywhere
• Wearing protective face masks in public
• Self-isolating if symptoms are present
The governor seemed particularly concerned about people letting their guards down during the summer while traveling, recreating and enjoying warmer days and evenings.
“As the weather gets nicer, I know Montanans are itching to take advantage of the nice summers that make Montana unparalleled,” Gov. Bullock said.
COVID-19 CostsThe gubernatorial press conference came two days after news broke that a pair of inmates at a Montana women’s prison had tested presumed-posted for asymptomatic COVID-19.
“Sentinel testing” of staff and inmates recently took place at all Montana Department of Corrections (DOC) facilities throughout the state, it was reported. Sentinel testing entails checking people who do not exhibit active symptoms of a disease, but testing them anyway as a precautionary measure.
“The department had a plan in place in case we had positive results in any of our facilities,” DOC Director Reginald D. Michael stated in a press release. “We are following that plan and will work diligently to ensure the health and safety of our inmate population, our staff, and the public.”
Asked by a reporter how the state’s revenues are holding up, with the additional costs of mitigating COVID-19 — including loss of tax revenues from idle businesses and laid off workers — the governor sounded positive. Noting a $360-million obligated balance for the state’s fiscal-year budget, Gov. Bullock again pointed to Montana’s decisive actions to slow the spread of coronavirus.
“We’re in much better shape than most states,” he said, referring to the public costs of COVID-19 to Montana.
Another reporter asked if there were any plans for a Phase 3 “reopening” of the state. The governor politely replied that such an announcement is doubtful in the near term.
“Anybody who thinks we’ll be getting to Phase 3 in the immediate future...I think that’s probably a little too soon,” he said.
News of another death and the number of positive-tested COVID-19 cases exceeding 600 arriving a few days after the governor’s press conference made his cautionary words sound more profound.
The removal of masks due to the coronavirus seems increasingly unlikely in the near term.
