WalletHub conducted a survey in early July to learn what states have recovered the quickest from the COVID-19 pandemic. Montana ranked 10th in the WalletHub survey, which focused heavily on unemployment data.
"WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three metrics based on changes in unemployment claims," a July 16, 2020 press release stated.
Most Recovered
1. Oregon
2. Wyoming
3. Connecticut
4. Pennsylvania
5. Michigan
6. West Virginia
7. Rhode Island
8. Missouri
9. New York
10. Montana
States with the lowest recovered rates, according to WalletHub analysts, are Florida, Georgia, Alaska, Nebraska and Louisiana.
Q&A with WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez
How does the availability of childcare during the COVID-19 pandemic affect unemployment?
“The availability of childcare can have a big impact on unemployment because if a state’s childcare programs are closed due to COVID-19, at least one parent in each household may be forced to stay home. A lack of childcare can be devastating for single parents who can’t afford to stay home or families who rely on their children receiving free meals at school. In states where childcare is not currently available, businesses should make an effort to let parents work remotely, though that is not an option for every type of job,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst.
How is the wearing of masks linked to unemployment?
“Wearing masks helps prevent the release of droplets from the mouth or nose that may contain COVID-19, which consequently can help minimize the spread of the virus. Countries with more prevalent mask wearing have been less impacted by coronavirus, so mandating the use of masks in public may help us proceed to a full reopening sooner. Consumers are more comfortable going out when they know everyone will be wearing masks, according to a recent WalletHub survey, and greater confidence leads to more people leaving the house and supporting businesses again,” said Gonzalez.
How do red states and blue states compare when it comes to recovery?
“With an average rank of 24 among the most recovered states, blue states had a better recovery from unemployment claims last week than red states, which rank 27 on average. The lower the number of the ranking, the bigger the state’s recovery was,” said Gonzalez.
