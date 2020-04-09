The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented economic hardship to the Richland County community.
Although everyone in the community is impacted, people most vulnerable to COVID-19-related income loss are tipped and gig workers, such as restaurant employees, beauticians and freelancers. Their jobs often cannot be done remotely and their income is often not counted toward unemployment insurance.
To respond to this need, the Richland County Housing Authority has compiled a resource guide for individuals facing COVID-19-related financial instability who are not typically covered under unemployment benefits.
The resource guide includes national relief funds for people in the following industries: food service, beauty and freelance/gig workers.
The relief funds are intended to help workers facing COVID-19-related income loss by providing direct cash assistance to those facing extraordinary economic hardship. The document contains links to the applications.
Food Service Workers: Another Round, Another Rally
Amount: $500 one-time grant
Who is eligible: Any employee (non-owner) for a U.S. bar or restaurant who is out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic including dishwashers, bartenders, line cooks, bussers, servers, hosts, cashiers and sommeliers. The employee needs to be living in the U.S., but non-citizens can apply.
Application: https://anotherroundanotherrally.org/
USBG National Charity Foundation: Bartender Emergency Relief Foundation
Amount: Undisclosed
Who is eligible: Bartenders or spouses and children of a bartender, defined as an individual employed in serving beverages or otherwise engaged in the production, promotion or distribution of alcoholic beverages...on a regular full- or part-time basis. Answers to FAQs can be found here: https://www.usbgfoundation.org/beap-application-faq
Application: https://usbgfoundation.formstack.com/workflows/beap_online_application_screening
Restaurant Employee Relief Fund
Amount: $500 one-time grant
Who is eligible: Any employee who has worked on a part-time or full-time basis in the restaurant industry for at least 90 days in the past year; and had a primary source of income in the restaurant industry for the past year; and has experienced a decrease in wages or loss of job on or after March 10, 2020; and lives in the United States, an overseas U.S. military base, or any U.S. territory; and is over the age of 18.
Application: https://rerf.us/apply-for-aid/ (applications do not open until April 2)
Food Service Workers: One Fair Wage — Emergency Coronavirus Tipped and Service Worker Support Fund
Amount: $213 cash gift
Who is eligible: Restaurant workers, delivery workers, drivers and other tipped and service workers. You may be asked to participate in a screening interview to verify your eligibility.
Application: https://ofwemergencyfund.org/help
RWCF Southern Smoke Emergency Relief Program
Amount: Undisclosed
Who is eligible: Individuals employed by or own restaurants or bars or are employed by a restaurant or bar supplier that are faced unforeseen expenses that cannot or will not be covered by insurance.
Application: https://form.southernsmoke.org/smoke/application/ (The application is NOT compatible with smartphones. You will have to use a laptop or computer to complete the application)
Beauty Industry Workers: PBA COVID-19 Relief Fund
Amount: $500 one-time grant
Who is eligible: Licensed beauty professionals who have not been able to work or are experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Funds are limited and many individuals are applying for this grant.
Application: https://www.probeauty.org/pba-charities/covid-19-relief-fund/landing-covid-19-relief-fund
Horst Rechelbacher Foundation: COVID-19 Relief Grant
Amount: $1,000 one-time grant
Who is eligible: Licensed beauty professionals including cosmetology, esthetics, barbering or massage therapists who have been employed for 12 months on or before March 16, 2020. Individuals that were attending a program to become a licensed beauty professional on or before March 16, 2020. Applicants will be required to provide proof of license or enrollment (if a student), a valid government-issued photo ID (such as a driver’s license, state ID or passport), and a copy of their 2019 W2 or 1099 tax form.
Application: https://beautychangeslives.academicworks.com/opportunities/473
CND x BCL Nail Professional Relief Grant
Amount: $1,000 one-time grant
Who is eligible: Licensed nail professionals who have been employed for 12 months on or before March 16, 2020, reside in the United States or Canada and must currently not be earning an income. Applicants will be required to provide proof of license, a valid government-issued photo ID, and a copy of their 2019 W2 or 1099 tax form.
Application: https://beautychangeslives.academicworks.com/opportunities/476
Freelance and Gig Workers: Freelancers Union Freelancers Relief Fund
Amount: Varies depending on need (up to $1,000)
Who is eligible: Any independent worker in the U.S. who has primarily earned income through freelance work for at least one year and has experienced a recent, sudden and unforeseen hardship or loss of income as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including those experiencing contract cancellations or loss of work due to social distancing measures, or those experiencing illness or caring for immediate family members infected with COVID-19.
Application: https://www.freelancersunion.org/resources/freelancers-relief-fund/
The Photographer Fund
Amount: One-time grant of up to $500
Who is eligible: Self-employed photographers who are facing financial hardships are invited to apply.
Application: https://www.format.com/photographer-fund