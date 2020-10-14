CASE UPDATE: JULY 14, 2020 – The Richland County Health Department is announcing 11 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in a Richland County resident, and the release of 12 individuals from isolation. The total case count is at 279, with 202 of the total cases recovered, and 75 active, with two deaths.
The case information is as follows:
Case 279: A male in his 30s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 278: A male in his 50s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 277: A male in his 20s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 276: A male in his 60s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 275: A male in his 50s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case.
Case 274: A female in her 30s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 273: A male in his 50s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 272: A female in her 40s who is not hospitalized.
Case 271: A female in her 50s who is not hospitalized.
Case 270: A male in his 40s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 269: A female in her 50s who is not hospitalized.
The Department strongly encourages all community members to take COVID-19 recommendations and precautions seriously in order to stop the spread of the virus in the Richland County community. This includes staying home when ill, washing hands often, wearing a mask, and limiting your circle of contacts.
CASE UPDATE: JULY 13, 2020 – The Richland County Health Department is announcing seven additional positive cases of COVID-19 in a Richland County resident, and the release of 12 individuals from isolation. The total case count is at 268, with 190 of the total cases recovered, and 76 active, with two deaths.
The case information is as follows:
Case 268: A female in her 20s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 267: A female in her 80s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 266: A male in his 30s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 265: A female in her 20s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 264: A female in her 30s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 263: A female in her 20s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 262: A female in her 40s who is not hospitalized.
