Richland County currently has one active positive case of COVID-19, and two individuals have recovered and have been released from home isolation.
The updated case information is as follows:
Case 1: The individual has completed isolation and is considered recovered. The case was a male in his 40s who was not hospitalized. The case is believed to have been acquired through domestic travel.
Case 2: The individual has completed isolation and is considered recovered. The case was a female in her 50s who is not hospitalized. The case is believed to have been acquired through out-of-county exposure.
Case 3: A female in her 30s who is not hospitalized. The case was named as a close contact to a positive case.
In accordance with federal law, the Richland County Health Department will not release any other identifying information about the cases to protect their personal privacy.
Public health nurses are currently in contact with four individuals who are in home quarantine, self- monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19. Several people have completed a 14-day quarantine.
All residents should continue to practice social distancing, and other precautions such as frequent hand-washing.
All of Governor Steve Bullock’s directives remain in place until April 24.
Stephanie Ler, RS, MPH, is the Richland County Health Department public information officer.