GLENDIVE – Unified Health Command of Dawson County which includes Dawson County Health Department (DCHD) and Glendive Medical Center (GMC) announced today they have received a new shipment of COVID-19 vaccinations. Healthcare workers in Phase 1a that have not received their first dose, or anyone who falls into Phase 1b qualifications, will need to call Dawson County Health Department to make an appointment for their vaccination at 406-377-5213 or schedule online at https://www.eznetscheduler.com/Calendar/DawsonCounty. It is important to show up for this appointed time. Appointments are being scheduled through DCHD while all vaccinations are being administered at GMC Carney Center.
Phase 1b will include persons aged 70 years and older, persons aged 18-69 with high-risk medical conditions including: Cancer, Chronic Kidney Disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies), immunocompromised state (weakened immune system), from solid organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI ≥40kg/m2), Sickle Cell Disease, and Type 1 & 2 Diabetes Mellitus. On a case by case basis, medical providers may include individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-19 related complications. American Indians and other people of color who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications are also included in this phase.
Individuals who have already received their first dose of vaccine will be receiving a reminder phone call with their assigned date and time for their second dose.
For relevant information about COVID-19 from DPHHS, visit: https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/cdepi/diseases/coronavirusmt. For up-to-date information about patient and visitor guidelines at GMC, please visit www.gmc.org/COVID-19