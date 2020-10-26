The next application deadline for the Big Sky Trust Fund Grant Programs is Dec. 16, 2020.
In addition, Montana businesses are now eligible to apply directly for workforce recovery grant dollars to help companies refill jobs that were lost due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Montana Department of Commerce has launched a temporary Workforce Recovery grant program as part of the Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund (BSTF).
The deadline to apply to this temporary program is December 31, 2020.
Learn more at BSTF.MT.GOV.