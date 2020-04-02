As Montanans increase their efforts to disinfect their homes, the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) understands they will go through a lot of paper towels, disinfectant wipes, rags and other materials. Proper disposal of these items in the trash is important to help protect families and our state infrastructure.
DEQ encourages everyone to avoid flushing these products down the toilet or pouring them down the drain. These products are designed to be absorbent for cleaning and they stay intact even when wet. Unfortunately, that means these products don't dissolve like toilet paper when flushed. Instead, they can clog house pipes, jam sewers, and damage septic systems and sewage treatment plants.
From the EPA
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) encourages disinfecting your environment to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
However, never flush disinfecting wipes or other non-flushable items. Preventable toilet and sewer backups can pose a threat to human health and present an extra challenge to our water utilities and their workforce. Fixing these backups is costly.
Having fully operational wastewater services is critical to containing COVID-19 and protecting Americans from other public health risks. Our nation’s wastewater employees are everyday heroes who are on the frontline of protecting human health and the environment every single day.
For more information: https://www.epa.gov/coronavirus