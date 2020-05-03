Montana restaurants and bars reopened for sit-down business this week. Beginning Monday, May 4, the second week of phase 1 — “Reopening the Big Sky Phased Approach” — began throughout Richland County.
In addition, breweries, distillers and casinos were allowed to reopen on Monday under specific guidelines announced by Gov. Steve Bullock on April 22.
The document makes clear people should continue to practice common-sense hygiene, sensible sanitation practices and pragmatic social distancing. The three-phase approach provides clear guidelines for employers, including encouraging their employees to use protective face masks.
Employers are also asked to routinely check employees’ temperatures and collaborate with “public health on testing, isolating, and contact tracing.”
The initial aspect of phase 1 began April 26, when churches and other “places of worship” were allowed to resume activities with 50 or fewer people. The following day, retail businesses, barber shops and hair salons were allowed to reopen.
One of those Montana barber shops is owned by Marci Steedley.
She operates Klipper Kuts on South Central in Sidney. Steedley reopened for business a week ago. She cuts hair for people, and she grooms their best friends.
“I’ve had non-stop with the barber shop since Friday,” she said. “I’m booked two weeks out for dog grooming.”
Steedley was cleaning her shop’s front window on Sunday morning as she prepped for walk-ins.
“I was ready to come back two weeks ago,” said Steedley, who has had her barber’s license for 20 years. “The beginning of the month, the bills still come, you know....
“Now, we’ll just have to find out what stage two is so the theaters and all can open,” she added. “It’s nice weather. It really helps, especially with dog grooming.”
People are still advised to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 and to practice “appropriate physical distancing.”
The governor recently outlined a “framework” for ramping up COVID-19 testing in Montana. The long-term goal is to conduct 60,000 tests per month.
During a recent press conference, Gov. Bullock applauded Montanans for cooperating with his many directives over the past two months.
“It’s so important, as we open facets of our state, that we thank our neighbors,” Gov. Bullock said of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have suppressed the virus in Montana.”
That said, it’s critical to remain vigilant about testing for COVID-19, the governor cautioned.
“We’re continuing to ask [health-care] providers to test anyone with one or more symptoms,” Gov. Bullock told the media, citing fever and persistent coughing. “If any Montanan has one or more of these symptoms, I’m asking you to get tested.”
The governor briefly addressed tracking individuals who test positive for COVID-19. However, he did not offer specific details about how the state intends to do so.
“The best way for us to keep the virus contained in Montana, in addition to social distancing, is through surveillance testing,” Gov. Bullock told the press. “Our goal is to take a sample within the community and test it.... Every time you get a positive, you want to minimize the possibility of that positive person [giving] the virus to someone else.”
Asked whether the state intends to enforce “contact tracing,” Gov. Bullock said local public-health officials are responsible for containing the spread of COVID-19 throughout their communities.
“To be candid...it’s not necessarily the state’s responsibility for contact tracing,” the governor said, pointing out health officials in Montana have been tracking COVID-19 from the moment the coronavirus entered the state.
“It happens at the local level,” he said of contact tracing.
A reporter asked how the coronavirus has impacted statewide tourism, which accounts for much of Montana’s economic prosperity during spring and summer months.
“I’d only take issue that anytime to visit Montana is a good time,” Bullock said. “Montana is the best place to be during a global pandemic.”
The guidelines for eating and drinking establishments — including breweries, distilleries and casinos — are mostly related to sanitizing and diligently cleaning tabletops and other surfaces, condiment containers, chairs, booths and other seating areas...menus — everything, really.
Casinos must also ensure that “gaming machines” are “adequately cleaned between customers.”
One of the most drastic changes for bars and taverns is they must close no later than 11:30 p.m. for the foreseeable future. In addition, people are only allowed to sit at tables (even in bars) during phase 1 of the reopening.
Gov. Bullock began the recent press conference by placing the phased approach in perspective and emphasizing the important role local communities play.
“Montana is certainly a small ‘town’ with a long main street, so to speak,” he said.
In Sidney, Central avenue — and other main streets — reopened for business this week with little fanfare and cautious optimism.