Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) Director Sheila Hogan announced an expansion of mental health services to help Montanans who may be experiencing a range of emotions including loneliness, sadness and fear as a result of the current COVID-19 situation.
“We continue to monitor and make adjustments as necessary to meet the needs of Montanans during this challenging time,” Hogan said. “While we are focused on limiting the spread of COVID-19 in our state, we must also not forget the mental health needs of our friends and neighbors.”
Due to a surge in calls, DPHHS has increased availability to the Montana Warmline by offering extended hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to help fill additional needs brought on by COVID-19.
The Montana Warmline is operated by Mental Health America of Montana and during this time, DPHHS has increased its funding by $20,000 to accommodate increased staffing.
The Montana Warmline is a free, confidential service staffed by individuals with lived experience who understand behavioral health needs. The service provides early intervention with emotional support that can prevent a crisis. The Warmline is available at 877-688-3377 or at http://montanawarmline.org/
“This has been a valuable service over the years, and now Montanans are finding it very helpful as they work through their mental health needs,” said Hogan.
She said the Warmline is not a crisis line. However, responders often refer people who are in crisis to appropriate services.
The Montana Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) is also available. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free, and confidential support for people in distress. Hogan said DPHHS added more resources to this service in 2019 to improve the call centers’ capacity to handle the increased demand, and is now adding $75,000 due to increased calls.
In a one-year period between 2018 and 2019, there was a 43% increase in calls to Montana Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the second highest increase in the country.
“We know the Lifeline has been used more and more by Montanans, and it’s important that people are aware of it,” Hogan said.
The Montana Crisis Text Line, which can be accessed by texting “MT” to 741741, is available as well. When a person texts the Text Line, a counselor responds within minutes and is available for any behavioral health crisis. Montanans have increased use of this service with a 105% increase in number of texts over the past two years.