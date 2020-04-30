A spokesperson for the White House contacted the Sidney Herald to share an advance summary of funds specifically for Montana and authorized by President Donald J. Trump. The money is related directly to COVID-19 funding provided under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act.
"We understand that a lot of people are at home watching the local media and paying attention to the local news, so we place a premium on local media outreach," said a White House spokesperson, explaining a phone call to the Sidney Herald.
"Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, Montana has received significant federal resources to appropriately respond to and slow the spread of COVID-19," White House Director of Media Affairs Meghan Burris stated in an email sent to the Sidney Herald on Thursday morning, April 30, 2020.
The Trump Administration's local Montana outreach efforts focus on coordinating Project Air Bridge, a recently announced "private-public partnership" to bring critically needed supplies into the United States from abroad.
An advance copy of the document — titled "Trump Administration Is Supporting the People of Montana" — was provided to the Sidney Herald. It states: "As of April 29, FEMA obligated $13.7M for COVID-19 response efforts to Montana and will continue to obligate additional dollars per validated State requests."
“Senator Steve Daines has been a tremendous advocate on this issue, working in partnership with President Trump and the White House to deliver results for Montana,” added the White House spokesperson, who requested their name be withheld from this article.
In addition, the White House credited the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention with providing Montana more than $9.6M through the CARES Act. The White House also claimed Montana has received over $193.6M from the HHS through the Provider Relief Fund.
According to the White House, further funds have been provided to Montana as a result of the CARES Act to assist the state's relief efforts specifically for Tribal Health Programs and Medicaid recipients residing in Montana.
In addition, Montana State University can expect to receive "more than $4M to support small rural hospitals and promote telehealth in rural communities," according to the White House.
The most significant funding cited by the White House — and related to the CARES Act — is through Small Business Association (SBA) loan programs.
Pointing to Gov. Steve Bullock's economic disaster declaration and his request for access to low-interest loans for small businesses in Montana, the White House reported, "As of April 16, the SBA issued over $1.4B in loans to over 13,000 Montana small businesses."
Citing a "strong State-Federal partnership with Governor Steve Bullock," the White House provided a partial overview of federal assistance provided to Montana and the people of Montana to "combat the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Total supplies to Montana directly attributed to Project Air Bridge, according to the White House, include:
• 50,600 N-95 masks
• 618,000 surgical and procedural masks
• 29,100 eye and face shields
• 275,200 isolation and surgical gowns
• 17,739,000 surgical and exam gloves
The figures were confirmed by Gov. Bullock's office.
"The information is bolstered by hundreds of additional actions by the Federal government to help the people of Montana," the official White House Overview continues. "Implementation of the CARES Act is ongoing and will also bring additional support to Montana."
Among those actions cited by the White House, the Department of Treasury and the Federal Reserve "launched a Main Street Business Lending program and a Municipal Liquidity Facility (MLF) to support the flow of credit to American workers, businesses...counties and cities in Montana," due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House announced.
"The President will continue to direct this unprecedented level of critical support to help the state effectively protect healthcare workers and 1st responders, and save American lives," stated Burris, a special assistant to the president.