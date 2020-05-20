Countries around the world are developing COVID-19 tracking applications for mobile devices. These apps use digital tracking to help identify and notify users who have been in contact with someone diagnosed with the virus. Only a handful of countries have released this kind of app to the public, but cybercriminals are already using them as inspiration for scams.
The bad guys are sending phishing emails and smishing attacks (phishing via text messages) claiming that you have been in contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus. The message insists that you get tested and it includes a link that supposedly leads to a website where you can sign up for more information.
In fact, the link takes you to a malicious website designed to steal any information you enter and deliver it to the bad guys. Don’t be fooled!
Remember these tips:
• Never click on a link from an email or text message that you weren’t expecting — even if it appears to be from a legitimate organization.
• Think before you click. Scammers are expecting an impulsive click.
• Stay up to date on local regulations and containment efforts through official government websites and trusted news sources.
• Stop, look and think. Don't be fooled.
