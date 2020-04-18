Local small-business owners are invited to participate in a live Facebook chat with the president of Stockman Bank in Sidney on April 23.
Sponsored by the Sidney Herald, the Q&A session is a great opportunity for Richland County entrepreneurs to ask questions about obtaining a Small Business Administration (SBA) loan.
On Thursday (April 23) at 3 p.m. (MST), Garth Kallevig, president of Stockman Bank in Sidney, will answer your questions live on Facebook.
Sidney Herald and Stockman Bank Facebook chat link: https://www.facebook.com/events/2608283232615103/
Kallevig, a Montana native, attended college at the University of North Dakota-Williston and Montana State University. During these unprecedented times of COVID-19, Kallevig's banking and commerce expertise, and his knowledge about SBA loans, are invaluable to the community.
Kallevig has been with Stockman Bank since 1981. He is active in the Richland County community through Kiwanis, Dollars for Scholars and Boy Scouts of America.
Kelly Miller, publisher of the Sidney Herald, will kick off the Q&A with some key questions about SBA loans that are on many small-business owners minds today. For example:
Are Paycheck Protection Program loans still available from Stockman Bank?
How much money can a local small business borrow from Stockman Bank?
How can small-business owners use their SBA loans if they are approved?
If you are a small-business owner, an employee who was recently furloughed and is considering starting a business, or a concerned local citizen, you do not want to miss this Facebook chat with the president of Stockman Bank in Sidney.
For more details about Stockman Bank's SBA loans, see "Stockman Bank announces Paycheck Protection Program loans available."
Whether you run a tavern in town, manage a hardware store, operate an agriculture supply co-op, or own any type of small business in Richland County, this Sidney Herald-sponsored Facebook event is a must.
It's entirely online. So you can log on from your home computer. To participate on April 23 simply go to the Sidney Herald Facebook home page: https://www.facebook.com/sidney.herald/