A variety of topics were discussed during the Fairview City Council meeting on Wednesday, June 10. The most relevant are ongoing infrastructure improvements in the town. But the subject on everyone's minds seems to be the upcoming Fairview Old Timers Festival.
“With the phase one water project, they’re trying to install a curb right now,” said Interstate Engineering Staff Engineer Ryan Kopp. “Every curb that looks bad, they’re taking out, and it’ll be nice when it’s done.
“The other thing we have going on is Western Avenue, which they’re currently digging away at,” Kopp continued. “The curb is going to take a while, but they’re trying to get the road down to grade. I’m not sure when they’re going to be done, but it looks like they’re coming around pretty well.”
Kopp acknowledged all the sewer main issues. He noted repairs are mostly complete, with the exceptions of the ones on Third and Fourth streets.
Another topic that generated a lot of discussion was the upcoming Fairview Old Timers Festival. Specifically, Fairview City Council members addressed what the plan should be for the event going forward. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused some hiccups in planning the festival and raises the question of whether or not to even have it.
“My personal opinion is I think we have to have some form of a festival,” Fairview Mayor Brian Bieber said. “It sounds like they’ll be 80 to 90 percent done with the construction by that time, with them being one month ahead of schedule. We should have two lanes open on Main Street within a month.”
City council meeting attendee and Fairview resident Sabrina Vaira was both optimistic and adamant about wanting some sort of festival.
“Everybody wants some kind of parade, but nobody ever wants to help do it,” she said. “If we don’t [receive] community support, the backing will fade away. If we don’t do something, we might as well kiss it goodbye.”
Vaira offered a suggestion for the event.
“I say we call it a festival, but doing more of a community block party might be the best way to go during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Councilperson Brian Renville said he feels the need to make it a bigger spectacle to get people to come to Fairview.
“I think to get this going and for the festival to become a big thing again if, in fact, that is possible, is to be outside with a ton of money that’s going to say this is what we’re here for.”
It was quite apparent that every person in attendance at the city council meeting wants the festival to happen. Fairview native Vaira summed it up.
“We just have to do something,” she said. “I don’t want the festival to go away. I was born and raised here. I graduated here. I love this town. I think doing our own thing this year or next year is probably the best way to go.”
Discussions will continue about what to do for the Old Timers Festival.
The next Fairview City Council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 8, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Fairview Senior Center.