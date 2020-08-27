Dale J. Vitt of Fairview, Chad Denowh of Sidney, and Michael Denowh of Sidney have been elected as delegates to the 137th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates.
In addition, Russell Thiessen of Lambert has been elected as an alternate delegate to the convention.
The event is set for Nov. 9, 2020 at the Kansas City Convention Center in Missouri, reported Mark McCully, CEO of the American Angus Association.
Vitt and both Denowhs are members of the Angus trade association, which has headquarters in Saint Joseph, Mo. They are among 301 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in Montana to serve as representatives at the annual meeting.
Representing the United States and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting. They will elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.
This year’s event has been modified from the traditional Angus convention format. Considering the current gathering restrictions created by COVID-19, modifications were necessary to balance the health of attendees and the need to conduct the business of the Association.