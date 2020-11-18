Montanans will get a unique opportunity to quiz the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, in February.
Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the U.S. National Institutes of Health, where he oversees an extensive research portfolio focused on infectious and immune-mediated disease. He has been watched by millions of Americans during White House press briefings and other major news networks, will be headlining the 2021 Mansfield Lecture, which is usually held at the University of Montana’s Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center.
The event, scheduled for noon MST on Feb. 17, will be held on Zoom due to the ongoing pandemic. Registration is available online at https://bit.ly/38V4AuH, and is free.
In a conversation moderated by Dr. Robert Saldin, Fauci will address such questions as Where are we with COVID-19? How transformational is a vaccine, and what challenges are there for distributing vaccines in the U.S. and around the world? When will we “get back to normal?” and what will “normal” be like in the coming months and years?
As we look to the future, what are the main lessons we should learn from this pandemic?
Following the discussion, Associate Director for Science Management for Rocky Mountain Labs Dr. Marshall Bloom will discuss the unique resource Montana has in the Rocky Mountain Labs and how it plays a key role in the nation’s health by addressing infectious disease threats.
Bloom has been with Rocky Mountain Labs since 1972 as a research associate. He was also a postdoctoral fellow in the NIAID laboratory of the Biology of Viruses on the NIH campus in Bethesda Md from 1975 to 1977, and was a charter member of the Laboratory of Persistent Viral Diseases. He is a world expert in the molecular biology and pathogenesis of parvoviruses, and is considered an authority on biocontainment. He was named associate director for science management for RML in NIAID’s Division of Intramural Research in 2008.
Saldin, meanwhile, who will be moderating the discussion, is Director of Mansfield Center’s Ethics and Public Affairs Program and a professor of political science. He has a background in health and health policy, as a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Scholar in Health Policy Research at Harvard University from 2010 to 2012. He’s the author of When Bad Policy Makes Good Politics: Running the Numbers on Health Reform.