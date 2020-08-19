WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Aug. 8, 2020, President Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montana agreed to administer a lost wages program for its citizens who are unemployed due to COVID-19.
FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved Montana for grants under this unprecedented program. FEMA’s grant funding will allow Montana to provide those unemployed due to COVID-19 $400 per week ($100 in state funds, $300 in federal funds) on top of their regular unemployment benefit. FEMA will work with Montana Governor Bullock to implement a system to make this funding available to Montana residents.
Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico and Utah were previously approved for assistance.
FEMA looks forward to working with the governors of additional states who agree to administer a lost wages program to bring financial relief to unemployed Americans.
To learn more visit: https://www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/fema-lost-wages-supplemental-payment-assistance.