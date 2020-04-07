Richland County reported its first positive case of COVID-19 today. The county Health Department received notification from the Montana Public Health Laboratory that a male in his 40s from Richland County tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus.
The person is currently self-isolating at home, according to a Richland County Health Department spokesperson.
The positive test result was brought to the County Health Department's attention at about noon on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The county was notified by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) after the Sidney Healthcare Center submitted test results to the state's Public Health Laboratory.
"The way that testing works is a healthcare [facility] would have provided a test to the state," said Stephanie Ler, RS, MPH, public information officer for the Richland County Health Department.
Ler confirmed the Sidney Health Center sent the test to the state's COVID-19 testing lab.
As of press time, no other positive tests for COVID-19 had been reported to Richland County regarding additional residents, Ler confirmed.
The man's name is being withheld in accordance with privacy laws, she told the Sidney Herald. It is unlikely his name will be released in the near future due to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations that protect patient privacy, she said.
Representatives with the Richland County Health Department are currently "networking with the individual to do a case investigation to find out who he has been in contact with," Ler said.
"Local health department [personnel] are currently interviewing him," she reported. "He's at home right now."
County health officials are interviewing the man on the phone, according to Ler, who said it is not unusual for a patient who tests positive with any communicable disease to self-isolate at home.
"They would be asked to stay home and monitor their own conditions," she explained.
If the Richland County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 provides specific names of people with whom he has been in contact, Ler said they will be contacted. They are not required to be tested, but will be asked to self-isolate at home.
However, if a county health official determines any individuals should be tested, they will be asked to cooperate.
"The plan of action does not change," Ler said. "If a healthcare provider decides to do a test, they would be tested."
Although Richland County's first report of a patient testing positive with COVID-19 is younger than many of the people recently diagnosed as positive worldwide, Ler pointed out his age is about average for the state of Montana's reporting demographics.
"It would not be that unusual for someone in their 40s to be tested positive in Montana for COVID-19," Ler said, referring to data updated daily by the state.
For up-to-date information about cases in Montana, the United States and worldwide see "COVID-19 by the Numbers"
The DPHHS is currently reporting that 319 cases of COVID-19 have tested positive, with six deaths directly related to the coronavirus in Montana. However, the Richland County report may bring to 320 current cases testing positive in the state.
For Richland County residents generally worried about the coronavirus situation, or who have added concerns because of today's news, Ler advised people to be cautious and to follow Health Department officials' recommendations.
"At this point, we are simply asking people to do what they've already been instructed," Ler said.
They should stay home and shelter in place. Richland County residents should not go out unless it is necessary, like for groceries and home supplies.
People are advised not to go to the hospital without calling first, not only to protect hospital staff but to keep from overloading the local healthcare system.
For more details about today's news read "Richland County reports first positive case of COVID-19"