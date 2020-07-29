The Richland County Health Department is reporting the first COVID-19-related death in Richland County.
A female Richland County resident in her 80s passed away on the morning of July 28.
The Department will not be releasing any additional information about the individual.
“We are sending our condolences to the family and friends of this mother, grandmother and friend. We ask that Richland County residents continue to be vigilant in following guidelines to keep our community safe, and to continue taking measures to protect yourself. The virus is here and it is serious,” said Brittney Petersen, Administrator for the Richland County Health Department.
The COVID-19 Information Line remains open and staffed. Your questions can be answered by a knowledgeable public health staff member by calling 406-433-6947.
Stephanie Ler, RS, MPH, is the Richland County Health Department Public Information Officer.