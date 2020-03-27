Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announced the first death of a COVID-19 patient in the state.
"I'm heartbroken to learn of Montana's first death due to COVID-19," Gov. Bullock stated in a press release issued last night, March 26, 2020. "Especially during these times, Montana truly is our big small town.
"This news hits us hard," the 53-year-old Democratic governor continued, "but we're in this together. My family and I send our love and support to the family, friends, and community of our fellow Montanan."
No additional information was released about the person who died. The Sidney Herald will provide updates as soon as they are made available.
