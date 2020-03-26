To the Community at Large,
If you have a desire and the ability to construct fabric face masks for our frontline healthcare workers please note the following:
“Although fabric masks are not CDC compliant, they can be used in addition to the N95 masks to help prolong the use of the N95 masks. Plus, they are a sign of support and encouragement from our local community members,” said Suzann Radke, LPN, Sidney Health Center’s Infection Control Manager.
The Foundation for Community Care will act as a drop box for donations. A bin will be placed outside of our front door during business hours, Monday–Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Masks will be collected and delivered to Sidney Health Center on a regular basis.
Foundation for Community Care
(406) 482-2273