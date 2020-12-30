Our readers wanted to know Gov.-elect Great Gianforte’s thoughts on infrastructure for the east in the next biennium, and the Sidney Herald posed that question during Gianforte’s most recent press conference.
Gianforte noted that he is expecting budget constraints going into office, but said he believes that infrastructure is a key function of government.
“One of the primary roles of government is to provide infrastructure that cannot be provided for any other way,” he told the Sidney Herald. “We will be prioritizing this in the budget.
Among infrastructure fitting that description, Gianforte listed broadband connectivity for educating kids remotely in whatever scenario the future may hold in 2021, as well as for providing telemedicine options for rural healthcare.
“We are going to have our hands full in this legislative session, given the impact that COVID has had to Montana,” he added. “It’s not as dire as we originally thought. But we are going to be constrained.”
Gianforte said he has spent the past few weeks preparing to hit the ground running in Montana. He plans a low-key inauguration, given the circumstances the state is facing with COVID-19 and budget constraints.
“We are inviting Montanans to a virtual swearing in,” he said. “We will take our oath in the state capitol surrounded by a small group of family, but we encourage folks to be part of that with the Internet, and look forward to sharing that with all taxpayers.”
Gianforte added he would rather do this than have a big party, particularly given that so many people and businesses in the state face serious financial difficulties.
The search for individuals to serve in his administration has been going well, Gianforte said, with nearly 1,000 people submitting credentials to the Serve Montana website.
“I’ve spent more than 40 hours interviewing candidates to lead our state agencies,” he said. “The quality is truly remarkable and we are making great progress.”
Gianforte has already named a number of individuals to key posts in his administration. These include Mike Foster for Department of Agriculture, Misty Ann Giles for the Department of Administration, Brendan Beatty for Department of Revenue, and Laurie Esau for Department of Labor & Industry.
“Our mission is to serve the people well,” Gianforte said, promising that is what Montanans will see once he is sworn into office.
Gianforte said the top issue facing the state in 2021 is COVID-19.
“Our ability to get the economy going again and the changes in how Montana does business all depends on how we handle COVID-19,” he said.
Gianforte has already named a task force to make recommendations to him regarding the coronavirus that includes representation from health officials, small business owners, city and county officials, tribal leadership, as well as key members of Bullock’s COVID-19 task force.
“They have worked diligently to draft recommendations on how to handle this crisis in Montana, and I will be reviewing their recommendations this week and will announce new guidelines for Montana after I’m sworn into office,” Gianforte said.
The Gov.-elect strongly signaled that this new guidance will not include a mask mandate, but he said he himself will be wearing a mask and he will be encouraging others to do so when it is appropriate.
“My priority remains protecting the most vulnerable while also safely and fully reopening our economy,” he said. “We have reached a new, major milestone when the first shipments of vaccine arrived in Montana. Thousands of our front line healthcare workers have received their does and within the next week we expect that vulnerable Montanans will have access to the vaccine.”
Gianforte said he believes everyone who wants the vaccine will be able to get in late spring of 2021, and added that he will get one when his “name comes up.”
“I continue to encourage Montanans to make smart decisions,” he said. “With freedom comes responsibility to those around us. I trust Montanans to do what is right with that responsibility. I choose to wear a mask, and I encourage others to do the same.”
Gianforte said public policies need to reflect what’s been learned about COVID-19, including who is negatively impacted and who is not.
Other policy considerations he listed are the number of people in a gathering place, how close individuals are, how much time is spent together, protocols for hand-washing, and technology for air cleansing.
“All of these things need to be considered,” he said. “The mask alone is not the only part of the solution. That is whey when we sent (the legislature) a letter, I outlined what we (will be) doing in the governor’s office to minimize the spread.”
Those would be similar issues for anyone including the legislature to consider, Gianforte suggested.
Gianforte added he’s generally supportive of the guidelines the state’s COVID-19 task force is presently using when it comes to vaccine distribution.
“We need more specificity on what some of the terms mean, but we will work with them on that,” he said.
On the CSKT Water Compact negotiations and settlement that was signed by President Donald Trump this past week, Gianforte said he voted for the measure because it did two important things.
“No. 1, it protected the water rights of all the irrigators int he state, and secondly it satisfied the treaty obligations that we have with the tribe,” he said. “A lot of work was put into this by the state’s legislators, by Sen. Daines and Sen. Tester’s office. I believe we got to a point where we had a package that does both those things.”
Failure to reach an agreement would have put 10,000 claims into the court system, representing over 70 percent of water claims in the state.
“Had an agreement not been reached, Montana water right owners would have been in court defending their water rights,” Gianforte said. “Without an agreement the prior rights of the tribe would have superceded, which would have revoked the water rights of 72 percent of the holders. That cannot be the outcome. I’m pleased this satisfied the obligations of the tribe and protects the rights of water right holders across the state and I’m thankful President Trump signed it into law.”
Gianforte said his top priorities for the upcoming biennium are no mystery, and are all listed in his Montana First plan on his website.
He encouraged everyone with ideas that fit that plan to submit them to him, regardless of which party.
“We will be supportive, as long as they fit in that overall package,” Gianforte said. “We do have fiscal constraints, and I campaigned on holding the line on new spending. But within those parameters we will look at the bills that pass, and we will be in contact with the majority and the minority leadership so we hopefully end up with a work product that will produce better outcomes for Montanans.”