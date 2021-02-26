Montana is finding ways to get more and more of its citizens vaccinated, despite a continued lag in the amount of doses it’s being sent per capita.
Gov. Greg Gianforte offered an update Thursday on the vaccine scene for the state, in which he noted that the new daily case count is now under 200 for the first time since September.
“Montana is the fourth largest state in the country,” Gianforte said during the conference. “Our communities are different and unique and range from urban and rural to frontier. Despite our expansive size, we are getting shots in arms, protecting the most vulnerable and saving lives.”
Montana has opted into a federal pharmacy program, one of the ways it’s getting additional doses of vaccine to the state.
“These will be sent to some of our most rural counties,” Gianforte said. “Twenty-one counties have had doses delivered to pharmacies.”
That adds up to 3,100 more doses of vaccine.
Meanwhile, CVS and Walgreens is wrapping up a program that put shots into the arms of vulnerable Montanans living and working in long-term care facilities.
“They told me this week they expect to wrap up by mid-March,” Gianforte said.
Once they do, they will have done at least three clinics with the state’s long-term care facilities.
Meanwhile, a third vaccine is nearing approval, from Johnson and Johnson. That vaccine was developed using a more traditional process than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which used relatively new mRNA technology.
The FDA released an analysis of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine’s clinical trial data, and said it meets requirements for emergency use authorization. Globally, it showed a 66 percent efficacy against moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 cases four weeks after inoculation. The stat was higher in the U.S., where it showed a 72 percent efficacy rate. But that stat is even higher for severe forms of COVID-19, 86 percent.
In fact, none of the individuals taking the Johnson and Johnson vaccine had a severe enough case of COVID that they ended up in a hospital or on a ventilator or died, so health experts say it is another safe and effective option for getting control of the pandemic.
Additionally, some of the evidence at this point also shows that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is effective against asymptomatic infection, another key point.
While the Pfizer and Moderna trials did boast higher stats, a direct comparison between them and the Johnson and Johnson trial is apples to oranges. Moderna and Pfizer were not tested in South Africa, where there are COVID-19 variants, but Johnson and Johnson was.
Despite the variants, Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine showed a 64 percent efficacy rate there, suggesting it could have an edge on the mRNA vaccines, which were never tested in that environment against any variants.
Gianforte said he has been told Johnson and Johnson will have a million vaccine doses to release if and when they receive the emergency use authorization from the FDA. Montana will get a pro-rated share of those vaccines, probably on the order of 1,000 to 1,500 more doses of vaccine.
Gianforte said the state also got an incremental increase of the Pfizer vaccine, totaling two more 975-dose trays of that vaccine.
The state has so far administered 241,785 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 81,673 have been fully immunized.
“Our chart gets greener every day,” Gianforte said. “Some of our counties are getting to the end of the current 1B group. We will be making some decisions as to how to proceed from there.”