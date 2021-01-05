Changes are coming to Montana’s COVID-19 policies, Governor Greg Gianforte announced in what is the first press conference of his term in office.
Among these, the state’s mask mandate will be lifted, the governor said, but not until two things have happened. First, more vaccine must be distributed to vulnerable populations, and secondly, the legislature must deliver protections from lawsuits for businesses, schools, and churches that faithfully follow the state’s new guidance.
“I hope to do this in weeks not months,” Gianforte said. “We will keep you posted.”
Gianforte took care to stress, in making the announcement that he will repeal the mask mandate, that he himself will continue to wear a mask, and that he still encourages others to do the same. He just believes that using incentives and promoting personal responsibility will be more effective in getting people to comply with public health guidance to wear a mask.
“We want to publish very clear guidelines on how (businesses) can keep employees and customers safe,” he added. “We will do that in the coming days, and what we want to do is give these organizations some confidence that if they follow these publicly provided guidelines, they will be protected from lawsuits.”
Gianforte also announced that Bullock’s Adjutant General Matt Quinn would continue to head up the Montana’s COVID-19 task force, to ensure that nothing is missed in the transition and to maintain as much continuity as possible in handling the pandemic.
“This is a very serious health crisis,” Gianforte said, adding, “Addressing COVID, as I’ve said is my top priority ass governor. And that’s why one of the first things I did as governor-elect was to set up a COVID-19 task force.”
Among Quinn’s tasks will be revising the state’s guidance to shift the vaccine priority slightly.
Under Bullock’s administration, health care workers and long-term care residents were prioritized for vaccination in the state’s Phase 1A vaccination plan, which number around 60,000 for the first dose.
That won’t change under Gianforte’s revised plans, but after that, the priority will shift to those 70 years and older and people from ages 16 to 69 with an underlying health condition.
These individuals number between 250,000 to 300,000, Gianforte said.
Essential workers, which had been in line ahead of that population in Bullock’s plans, will move to Phase 1C — but any in that population group that have an underlying condition would move ahead to Phase 1B, as would any in prison populations or other congregate settings with underlying conditions.
“The goal, and I think we can all agree, is we want to minimize deaths and hospitalizations from the virus,” Gianforte said. “If you are a teacher with underlying conditions or an essential worker, we just accelerated you getting the vaccine. That will be our priority across all the groups that need to get access.”
Gianforte said he is very confident of that the new vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer are both safe, and said he would himself get the vaccine as soon as his name would come up in the state’s prioritization for it.
“Having spent time on the health care subcommittee with Secretary Azar and reviewing the data with the COVID task force, I’m confident that we have a safe and effective vaccine,” he told the Sidney Herald. “That is why, when my name comes up, I will get vaccinated. I think it will protect me and that is why we are prioritizing this to the most vulnerable, so we can all get to a better place together.”
The list of underlying conditions that qualify for earlier vaccination would be going out Tuesday afternoon, Gianforte said during the conference. That had not been received as of 5 p.m. MT Tuesday afternoon, but it will be added to this story once received.
Doctors would still have the ability to say there is a specific qualifying condition or concern.
Gianforte said the COVID-19 pandemic has left no Montanan untouched, and because of that he has instructed the heads of all agencies to prioritize helping Montanans recover going forward.