Dawson County Health Department (DCHD) and Glendive Medical Center (GMC) have plans in place in the event a positive COVID-19 case arises in Dawson County. As of now, there are no confirmed cases for coronavirus.
“We have been working very closely with the Health Department and Disaster & Emergency Services (DES) to prepare for a surge of COVID-19 cases,” stated MJ Marx, director of Quality, “This includes thinking further ahead and learning from communities like Bozeman and Billings that are already in the midst of a large surge of cases.”
One of the first steps was establishing a Health Information Hotline. The hotline is staffed by GMC nurses who are available to answer questions and triage patients that have been experiencing respiratory symptoms.
The hotline number is 345-8811 and is available 6 a.m. to 9 p.m, seven days per week.
GMC Urgent Care was set up strictly for respiratory illness and is locked to the public. Patients with appointments will need to ring the doorbell to enter for their scheduled appointment. If someone is having severe respiratory symptoms, including shortness of breath, they need to call 911 or the GMC Emergency Department directly at 406-345-3314, prior to coming in.
Entrances to GMC have been narrowed to the Main Entrance and ER entrance and starting Monday, all GMC staff will be wearing masks per new regulations. Patients and visitors can expect mandatory temperature checks and a symptom questionnaire.
If a surge of COVID-19 cases happens, GMC, DCHD, and DES are ready.
“It is very important for the public to stay calm with a positive COVID-19 case,” stated Marx. “We are ready and prepared to take care of our community. It is also important to keep in mind that we are in peak season for influenza and it can seem scary if your symptoms replicate those of coronavirus. We ask that the public contact our Health Information Hotline with questions and concerns to help ease fears.”
For more information from DPHHS, visit: https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/cdepi/diseases/coronavirusmt.
For up-to-date information about patient and visitor guidelines at GMC, visit www.gmc.org/COVID-19