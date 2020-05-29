Glendive Medical Center (GMC) is pleased to offer the SARS-CoV-2 IgG Antibody Serum Blood Test to anyone who suspects they may have already had COVID-19. The test is intended for use as an aid in identifying individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2, indicating recent or prior infection.
“We have had patients mention they think they may have already had COVID-19 earlier in the year,” stated MJ Marx, Director of Quality. “We are pleased to be able to offer the test to all community members in the region that will provide answers to those questions.”
The test does have a few guidelines and limitations. Testing is only recommended in individuals at least 10 days post-symptom onset or following exposure to individuals with confirmed COVID-19. For 24 hours before specimen collection do not take multivitamins or dietary supplements containing biotin (vitamin B7), which is commonly found in hair, skin, and nail supplements and multivitamins.
No appointment is necessary for the test. Patients are asked to come to Gabert Clinic entrance between the hours of 8 a,m. to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday or down to the Lab in the lower level of the hospital between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The cost for the test is $75 and a doctor’s order is not needed, although the cost may be covered by insurance if the test is ordered by a provider. Cash and check are accepted at both locations.
Test results will be available within five business days and are sent to Mayo Clinic. Tests may take longer if sending out on Thursday or Friday due to the weekend. Patients will be asked to sign a consent form and can indicate if they would like their results mailed to them or they may check them via the patient portal on the GMC website. Tests will indicate either a negative result or a positive result. No follow up is required; however, all tests are reported to the State and Local County Health departments.
For more information about the test, please contact the Laboratory at 345-3370 or visit www.gmc.org/covidtest.