Glendive Medical Center is reminding patients and visitors to adhere to safety guidelines in place at all GMC facilities to protect patients and staff as positive COVID-19 cases increase in Dawson County.
“With the onset of positive cases, we are asking all patients and visitors to please follow our guidelines upon entrance to our facilities,” stated MJ Marx, director of Quality at GMC. “We have been fortunate we have had time to learn from other hospitals on successful measures for patient and staff safety. We appreciate the help of our patients and guests in maintaining these measures.”
Since March, the hospital has diligently screened all patients, visitors, and staff for temperature and symptoms. All visitors are required to wear a mask, social distance, and use proper hand hygiene upon arrival.
Patients who have appointments at Gabert Clinic are asked to bring only one healthy guest with them during their visit. If a patient does not feel comfortable coming in to the clinic for their care or is unable to wear a mask, GMC offers Telehealth, a simple online process, to receive care at home.
Visitation restrictions remain in Acute Care with one healthy visitor per patient at a time and two healthy visitors per pediatric patient at a time. Long-term care facilities have allowed scheduled patio visits with social distancing and screening.
Symptoms
If a patient is experiencing symptoms, they are asked to call the Healthcare Hotline at 345-3311 to visit with a nurse and schedule an appointment.
All symptomatic patients are seen by appointment only in Urgent Care.
If a patient has severe symptoms such as shortness of breath, they should call 9-1-1 or the Emergency Room directly at 345-3314 so staff can prepare for their arrival.
The symptoms of COVID-19 could include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
Precautions
Everyone can do their part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses by following these prevention measures:
• Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or coughing into your elbow.
• Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose and mouth.
• Stay at home if you’re sick.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Clean and disinfect surfaces regularly, including countertops and sinks.
• Continue to wear a mask in public, per Governor Bullock’s recommendations for the state of Montana.
Glendive Medical Center is working closely with Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and local officials to ensure the best response for the residents of Dawson County.
For information visit: www.gmc.org/COVID-19